15-year-old girl raped in moving car in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 5 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped twice in a moving car here while she was on her way to school, police said Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when the survivor, a student of Class X, had gone to drop her brother to school.

She dropped him off and left for her school when a man, sitting in a parked car, opened a window and pulled her inside, police said.

The survivor in her complaint said that a man kept driving the vehicle while the other raped her twice. He also threatened to kill her. At the time of school closing, they threw her out of the car near her village and fled.

She managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her family who then approached the police on Sunday, police said.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.