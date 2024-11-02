15-year-old girl raped in Patna, four detained

Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person here on Saturday, police said.

The police have detained four people in connection with the incident.

According to a police officer, the victim was admitted to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where her condition is reported to be stable.

Talking to reporters, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Law and Order-2, Patna, Dinesh Kumar Pandey, said, “The Rajeev Nagar police station received a call from the adjoining Shastri Nagar police station that a minor girl was allegedly raped in an apartment in the Rajeev Nagar area." "The local police immediately reached the spot and found the victim, who was injured. She was immediately taken to the PMCH where her condition is reported to be stable,” Pandey said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is on.

"The police personnel are investigating the case from all angles and detained four persons as part of their investigation. They will soon record the victim's statement," he said. PTI PKD SBN SBN