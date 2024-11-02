15-year-old girl raped in Patna, stepmother among five arrested

Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into flesh trade by her stepmother, was raped by a man in an apartment in Bihar capital Patna, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The police have arrested five people, including the victim's stepmother and another woman, in connection with the case.

According to a police officer, the victim was admitted to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where her condition is reported to be stable.

The victim, a resident of the Shastri Nagar police station area, claimed before the police that her stepmother and another woman pushed her into the flesh trade.

Advertisment

She said that her stepmother sent her to a man's flat in Rajeev Nagar where she was raped by another person on Friday, injuring her. Both the accused were among the arrested.

Later, they admitted her to a private hospital under the Airport police station area.

"Since the accused did not give a satisfactory reply to the police about the injury of the girl, the Airport Police informed the Shastri Nagar Police," Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, Sweety Sahrawat, said.

Advertisment

The police reached the private hospital and took her to a government medical facility where her condition was stated to be stable.

The victim alleged that on several occasions in the past her stepmother sent her to various places for the illegal act.

Among the accused arrested so far, the role of four were clear.

Advertisment

The police however did not disclose the nature of involvement of the fifth person.

"The police are collecting details about those places where the victim was sent by her stepmother and other people in the past", the SP said.

"Forensic experts have collected all scientific evidence related to the case. Further investigation is on," said Sahrawat. PTI PKD SBN NN SBN