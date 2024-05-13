15-year-old girl sexually exploited by relatives in Thane district; two booked

Thane, May 13 (PTI) A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against a 20-year-old man and his father for allegedly repeatedly raping their 15-year-old relative, police said on Monday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the Bhiwandi police on Saturday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim on multiple occasions between February and November last year and impregnated her, he said.

The accused also gave her pills to terminate the pregnancy, the official said, adding that a probe is underway in the case. PTI COR ARU