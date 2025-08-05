15-year-old girl shot dead in Delhi's Jahangirpuri for ending 'relationship' with youth

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by a youth in a local market in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, apparently after she tried to end their "relationship", police said on Tuesday.

The victim's family claimed that the accused, identified as Aryan (20), had been harassing her.

The accused shot the victim from close range, in full public view, when she had gone to a local market with her friend, police said. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to sources in the police, Aryan had called the victim to the market to meet him. She was standing in front of a clinic when he fired his first shot at her. The bullet hit near her shoulders, and she ran inside the clinic to save herself. He then opened fire again, and the bullet hit the victim's head.

The source said that the victim and the accused were in a "relationship" for the past one year. They studied in the same tuition classes. Aryan was said to be growing increasingly possessive of her.

He said that Aryan, who also had another partner, had asked the victim several times not to leave her home without his permission and had also broken a few of her mobile phones, suspecting that she was talking to other people.

Frustrated by his behaviour, the victim tried to end their "relationship", which triggered the incident, the source added.

The victim is survived by her mother, two elder sisters, and father. Her mother and father had a fight after which her mother, along with the children, started living in Delhi while her father works as a labourer in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased's maternal uncle, Fahim, said, "I was out of Delhi for a few days. When I came back, my niece told me that Aryan is pestering her. I told her that I will make him understand. Today, he told her to come to meet him for five minutes but she refused. When she went to eat snacks, he came and shot her with a pistol." Her mother, Gudiya, claimed that the accused's family has a criminal background and has threatened them before as well.

She told the police, "They threatened us before that we would get you killed. Aryan was behind my daughter despite her not talking to him for the past three to four months. He must have planned this in advance. She used to go daily to have snacks. Today, she went without telling me. The next thing I know is that he killed her brutally. I want him arrested." Her elder sister, Ikra, said that Aryan used to blackmail her and had also broken many of her phones.

"He used to tell her, if you are not mine, I'll not let you be anyone else's, too. His mother was also hands-on in this," she added.

Police are also awaiting post-mortem reports to ascertain if any sections of POCSO will also be added in the case. A case of murder has already been registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station.