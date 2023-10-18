15 years on, court convicts four for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four people for the murder of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead 15 years ago while she was returning home from work.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet and Ajay Kumar under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fifth accused Ajay Sethi was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

The judge said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused.

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Five people were arrested for the murder and they have been in custody since March 2009.