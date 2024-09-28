15 youths get jobs in Germany under U'khand govt's skill development scheme

Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) Fifteen young men and women being trained under the Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Unnayan and Vaishvik Rojgar Yojana in Uttarakhand have landed jobs in the nursing sector in Germany at a monthly salary of up to Rs 3.5 lakh even before completing their training course.

Prashant Rawat, a resident of Kotdwar, is currently working in a private hospital in Dehradun after doing a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course.

He is now waiting to complete his B-2 training in the German language here after which he will fly to Germany to start a job there at a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 to 3.5 lakh. Rawat said that he has already got his offer letter.

Avantika, a resident of Tyagi Road, Dehradun, who is also among those being trained in the German language under the scheme, said if she had taken the training from outside, it would have cost her up to Rs 4 lakh.

"But under the Uttarakhand government scheme, training is being provided at less than half the cost. Besides, there is no possibility of any kind of fraud as the selection is done through the government," she said.

All the selected men and women will get a two-year work visa to go to Germany and pursue a career there.

An average of one and a half lakh rupees is being spent on the nearly one-year-long training course of which 20 per cent is borne by the state government, said Aastha Sharma, a resident of Dehradun, who is also among the selected youth.

She added that 20 per cent of the cost also covers the visa expenses.

Another trainee Kavya Chauhan, a resident of Tehri, said she had studied BSc Nursing for the purpose of a government job but after getting information about the scheme, she decided to make her career in Germany.

Chauhan said that she has also got her offer letter for the job.

Praveen Lingwal, a resident of Dehradun, said it is because of this scheme that he could realise his ambition of working abroad.

All the selected youths thanked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for introducing a scheme, which helped them in realising their dream.

Dhami also congratulated them and wished them all the best for a bright future.

"There is no dearth of talent in Uttarakhand. Our youth are known for hard work and honesty. Our effort is to prepare them for global employment by providing skills to them. These youths will not only bring glory to Uttarakhand but also to the country abroad. Best wishes to all the training youth for their bright future," said an official release quoting the chief minister. PTI ALM AS AS