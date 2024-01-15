15 youths honoured at National Youth Festival in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 15 (PTI) Union minister Nisith Pramanik on Monday said youths have made valuable contribution in building the country and taking it forward.

The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Nashik in North Maharashtra. Fifteen youngsters from across the country were honoured with the National Youth Award 2020-2021 on the fourth day of the festival, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

"The 27th National Youth Festival is a source of inspiration for youths across the country. India is known as a nation of youths across the globe," said Pramanik after presenting the awards.

"Youths have made valuable contribution in building the nation and taking it forward. I thank all youths who are selflessly serving the nation and society," said the minister.

The National Youth Award is conferred on individuals aged 15-29 in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of national or social service. The award aims to instil a sense of responsibility among youths towards society and foster personal growth.

Along with these 15 youths, two organizations -- Shakti Vikas Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha, Nashik, and Unified Rural Development Organisation, Thoubal, Manipur, were also honoured with the award.

The award consists of Rs 1 lakh in cash, a memento and certificate. PTI COR RSY