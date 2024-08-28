15-yr-old girl raped by man in Faridabad; police arrest accused, teen's mother

Faridabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times by a man here, with her mother threatening her to not disclose the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The accused is a friend of the girl's mother, and both have been arrested in the rape case, they said.

According to the police, the rape survivor's parents have been living separately for the last several years in Faridabad. The minor resided with her father and often went to her mother's house to meet her.

Two days ago, the girl fell ill and revealed to her father that she was allegedly raped by her mother's friend Ribhu Tyagi when she went to her mother's house. Following this, the teenager's father approached the police with his daughter, they added.

The complainant alleged that Tyagi raped his daughter on several occasions and threatened her to not disclose the incident, the police said.

When the girl complained to her mother, she was again asked to keep a lid on the matter, they said.

Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against the accused and the girl's mother at the Kheri Pul police station here under relevant sections of the criminal laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

The minor was admitted to a hospital, the police said.

"The victim's accused mother was arrested from her home in Faridabad, while the main accused Ribhu Tyagi was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh within hours of registering the FIR. Both the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," a spokesperson of Faridabad Police said. PTI COR RPA