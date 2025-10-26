150 CCTV cameras mounted along Naina Devi Temple route in Himachal

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 26 (PTI) A total of 150 CCTV cameras have been mounted between Toba on Punjab border and Naina Devi Temple Complex in Bilaspur as part of a Rs 100-crore facelift project, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said on Sunday.

An integrated command and control centre has been set up at the temple to monitor the devotee traffic, he said, while chairing a review meeting to discuss the construction project.

An arrival hall has been constructed on the complex premises to accommodate approximately 1,500 to 2,000 devotees, he said.

People coming to the Matri Anchal and Matri Sharan buildings can now book the facilities online and offline.

The establishment of a police traffic control room near the bus stand has streamlined traffic flow, facilitating crowd management during festivals, Kumar said in a statement.

Tenders for the first phase of beautification and lighting of the temple facade have been awarded, while the second phase is at the approval stage, he said.

A proposal has been made to construct a modern counter room and an aarti hall as part of the project, Kumar said.

The project involves the renovation of Kripali Kund, a pilgrimage spot, with the enshrining of new idols and installation of fancier lighting.

Separate bathing areas for men and women will be constructed in the Kaula Wala Toba area.

A stadium near the cave will be redeveloped to organise religious events and cultural programmes.

The construction of a cafe by the Tourism department on land chosen by the temple trust will commence soon, the deputy commissioner said. A shop on the land will be given to self-help groups to sell local products.

The Naina Devi and Baba Balak Nath (Shahtalai) temples will be connected with a cable car built over Govind Sagar Lake, Kumar said. PTI COR BPL VN VN