150 kanals of industrial estate in Samba district under encroachment: J-K govt

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that a major portion of 436 kanals of land identified for industrial development in Samba district is yet to be handed over to the Industries department, while 150 kanals of this land is under encroachment.

In a written reply to a question on development at Industrial Estate Balole in Bari Brahmana tehsil, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said that during 2016, land measuring 522 kanals was taken up for development by the Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (SIDCO). On August 3, 2017, the SIDCO board of directors issued directions to the Corporation in this regard.

He said, accordingly, land was allotted even before its formal transfer from the Revenue Department to the Industries and Commerce Department.

Following a government order on December 1, 2023, the deputy CM said, the state land measuring 522 kanals was formally transferred to the Industries and Commerce Department.

"Out of this, only 236 kanals and 10 marlas at Industrial Estate Balole, Bari Brahmana, were formally handed over to SIDCO for further allotment to entrepreneurs," he said while replying to BJP MLA Chander Prakash Ganga's question.

However, he said that physical possession of only 86 kanals and 10 marlas has so far been taken. "The remaining 150 kanals out of the handed-over land is still under encroachment, preventing SIDCO from proceeding with further development and creating law and order issues," he said.

He said that 37 industrial units have already been given possession of land after being cleared by the Single Window Clearance Committee.

"The remaining land measuring 285.5 kanals is yet to be handed over to the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Jammu, by the Revenue authorities," the government said, adding that further allotment to entrepreneurs would be made as soon as the remaining land is handed over to SIDCO and the Industries Department. PTI AB AMJ AMJ