150 kg of sea cucumbers worth Rs 60 lakh recovered: Coast Guard

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday said it has recovered 150 kg of sea cucumbers worth Rs 60 lakh in seven gunny bags at sea.

Sea cucumber harvesting and trade are banned in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In a post on X, the ICG also shared photographs of the recovery and said the "Swiftly responding to intel input on illegal transshipment at North #Mandapam @IndiaCoastGuard Station #Mandapam launched #ICG boarding team along with #MarineForce of #ForestDepartment #Ramanathapuram resulting, Recovery of 150 Kg endangered Sea Cucumbers (worth ₹60L) in 7 gunny bags...," the coast guard wrote on X.

Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam is at Ramanathpuram in Tamil Nadu.

On the intervening night of April 12 and 13, the coast guard and ATS had carried out a joint operation near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat, and seized 145 kilograms of sea cucumbers worth Rs 58 lakh during an anti-poaching operation.