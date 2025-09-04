150 movies from 39 countries to be screened at Fest5 international film fest in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) An estimated 150 films from 39 countries focusing on environmental issues are being screened at the Fest5 International Film Festival (F5IFF’25), which started today at the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) auditorium.

Organisers said the F5IFF is a platform dedicated to showcasing stories of environmental concern, resilience, and global responsibility, a theme that continues to resonate strongly with the international film community. The festival ends on September 8.

AnSI Deputy Director Amit Ghosh said, "Fest5 is not just about films, it is about stories of survival, resilience and our collective responsibility towards the planet." By collaborating with this festival, we are reaffirming our belief that arts and science must work hand-in-hand to address the climate crisis. We hope students, researchers, and citizens alike will be inspired to look at both cinema and anthropology as windows into a sustainable future," he emphasised.

Festival director Sourav De said, "We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of filmmakers across the world in recognising our festival. We received more than 550 film submissions from 69 countries, making it a herculean task to prepare the shortlist for screenings and awards." AnSI Director BV Sharma said, "The festival’s focus on environment and climate change resonates deeply with our own mission of understanding the relationship between communities and their ecological settings." "Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries and F5IFF’25 provides a platform where culture, science and sustainability come together for a global audience," he said.

This year, F5IFF also introduced two new categories: Bibliophilia, a special section dedicated to films on books, libraries, reading cultures and literary movements, paying tribute to Kolkata's rich literary heritage and Anthropology and Cinema: A new segment showcasing films that explore the intersection of anthropology, human societies, and environmental narratives.