150 participants from 30 countries explore Himalayan yoga with 'Awaken 2025'

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) An ongoing yoga program offering an immersive dive into Himalayan yogic sciences has brought together a diverse group of 150 participants from over 30 countries, including China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the USA and several parts of Europe.

The 10-day retreat, titled "Awaken: The Journey of Self-Discovery", is guided by yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. Held at the Taj Resort and Spa in Rishikesh, it aims to provide attendees with an opportunity to experience ancient yogic wisdom firsthand.

The participants include entrepreneurs, doctors, educators, spiritual practitioners, and global leaders, all drawn by a shared intention to "explore consciousness, energy practices, and the transformative power of Himalayan yoga".

Curated over months, the program, according to the organisers, caters to diverse needs -- from physical wellness to metaphysical exploration -- and balances intensive practice with safety, personal guidance, and spiritual enrichment. "Set in serene locations near the Ganga and Himalayas, this 10-day program is a festival of sorts which offers a distraction-free environment for deep self-transformation. Designed for experienced practitioners, the retreat includes preparatory training, daily meditation, breathwork, physical postures, energy practices, and a strict sattvic diet.

"The participants also get to visit different holy places, like Devprayag (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers) and Haridwar, where they perform sacred water rituals under expert supervision," said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, who is also the founder of global yoga chain, Akshar Yoga.

The retreat combines classical yogic practices with advanced consciousness training.

While morning sessions feature Himalayan yoga, breathwork, Surya practices, and elemental grounding in serene Himalayan landscapes, participants continue their journey through daily meditation and stillness training, followed by evening masterclasses on consciousness, karmic patterns, and cosmic alignment with personalised energy guidance for a transformative, individualised experience.

It will come to a close on December 3. PTI MG MG MG