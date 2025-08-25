150 tmc water released to irrigate one lakh acres in Rayalaseema region: Andhra govt

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government released 150 tmc water through Potireddypadu, Handri-Neeva and Nagarjuna Sagar right canal projects to Rayalaseema region to irrigate one lakh acres.

Krishna river waters reached the tail-end areas of Chittoor district, including Kuppam branch canal with the widening of Handri-Neeva canals, an official release said on Monday.

"With the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, 150 tmc of water was released through Potireddypadu, Handri-Neeva and Nagarjuna Sagar right canal to Rayalaseema region, providing irrigation facility to one lakh acres," it said.

Naidu's commitment to develop irrigation sources to supply water to all the regions of the state is 'yielding good results', it added.

As part of these efforts, the CM directed officials to ensure that every drop of water was saved.

Under this direction, the state government prepared an action plan to store water in reservoirs and release water through canals to downstream tanks and agricultural fields, the release said.

As Krishna river received floods last month, officials diverted the floodwaters to Rayalaseema region.

Further, with efficient water management, Krishna delta farmers utilised 52 tmc water from June 1 to Monday (August 25) while the Godavari delta utilised 70 tmc of water.

As of August 24, 650 tmc water is stored in the major reservoirs of the southern state, the release said.

Despite the government's efforts to utilise available water to the maximum extent, 1,969 tmc water drained into the sea from Krishna, Godavari and Penna rivers, the release added. PTI STH KH