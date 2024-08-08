150 vehicles gutted in fire at Wazirabad police impound yard

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) At least 150 vehicles were gutted in a fire at the police's Wazirabad impound yard on Thursday, the second such incident within a week at the facility in northeast Delhi.

No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

He said around 5.15 am, the DFS received a call about a fire in a bush near the yard. Half an hour later, it was reported that a blaze has engulfed the impounded vehicles, the official said.

He said at least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was controlled after two-and-a-half hour dousing operation.

A police officer said that "at least 150 vehicles which were impounded from south and southeast Delhi were gutted in the fire. Majority of the vehicles were two-wheelers".

This is the second such incident at the Wazirabad yard within a week. On August 2, about 125 impounded vehicles - 60 four -- wheelers and about 65 two-wheelers -- were gutted. On May 30, at least 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire at Wazirabad.

In all the cases, the cause is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

"The yard is surrounded by dense bushes. There no CCTV cameras in the area," the officer said and added that people loiter around the forested area around the yard, and they could be involved. The officer said a case has been registered against the unknown persons PTI ALK ALK ANB ANB