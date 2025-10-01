150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram' to be celebrated across India: Union Cabinet

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to celebrate the 150th year of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', across the country.

The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year.

"A very important decision was taken today in the Cabinet. The song 'Vande Mataram' that played a key role in the nation's freedom struggle, its 150th year will be celebrated across the country. The celebrations would be done especially among the youth and students who do not have complete information about the country's freedom struggle," the minister told reporters.

It will be celebrated by connecting the youth and students of the country with the immortal values ​​of the freedom struggle and the spirit of sacrifice of the national heroes, he said.

According to the 'India.Gov' portal, Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Chatterji. It has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana. PTI SKC NAB RT