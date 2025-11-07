150 years of 'Vande Mataram': Preserve heritage along with progress, says Ayush minister

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday said India's progress must go hand-in-hand with the preservation of our heritage, as his ministry commemorated 150 years of the "Vande Mataram" song with a collective singing programme here.

The event was organised at the Ayush Bhawan in line with the nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark the milestone.

The minister attended the event as the chief guest and joined officers and ministry staff in the collective recitation of the national song, a statement said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Jadhav said, "In celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', we honour a song that became a powerful symbol of national awakening, and a rallying cry in the struggle against British rule." The spirit of patriotism that found expression in "Vande Mataram" was the same spirit that had first ignited the nation during the 1857 uprising, the minister said.

"As we observe this anniversary across the country -- from group singing and assemblies to seminars and special sessions in our legislatures -- we reaffirm that India's progress must go hand-in-hand with the preservation of our heritage," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised that along with development, our heritage must also be preserved; the nation will progress, but our heritage must progress with it," Jadhav said, asserting that, active participation of all citizens will strengthen the collective resolve towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Following the singing performance, participants assembled in the Kautilya connference hall to view a special presentation curated by the Ministry of Culture on the journey and legacy of "Vande Mataram".

The event concluded with the live telecast of the prime minister's address, formally inaugurating the nationwide commemoration.

A dedicated website has also been launched by the Ministry of Culture in the context of the celebration.