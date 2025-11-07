150 years on, 'Vande Mataram' continues to ignite eternal flame of nationalism: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that 'Vande Mataram' continues to ignite the eternal flame of nationalism in the hearts of the countrymen and remains a source of unity, patriotism, and renewed energy among the youth even today.

In a message posted on X to mark the year-long commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the creation of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, Shah said the song is not merely a collection of words, it is the voice of India's soul.

"Against the English regime, 'Vande Mataram' united the nation and strengthened the consciousness of freedom. At the same time, it awakened in the revolutionaries an unwavering dedication, pride, and spirit of sacrifice for the motherland," Shah said.

It continues to ignite the eternal flame of nationalism in countrymen's hearts and remains a source of unity, patriotism, and renewed energy among the youth even today, he said.

"Our national song is turning 150 years old this year," Shah said, as he urged citizens to commemorate the song by collectively singing its full version with family members, so that it remains a centre of inspiration for future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the national song at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday, and also release a commemorative stamp and coin.

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration of the composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' on November 7, 1875.

"Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath' which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness," a government statement said.