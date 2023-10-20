1,500 acres land allotted for solar power project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) A land parcel of 1,500 acres has been allotted to the Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL) for a solar power project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the Divisional Commissioner's Office here, Karad said officials from the Karnataka government and some private companies came to the city to examine plans of the state government's 'Krishi Saur Vahini Yojana'.

"The solar plant will have the capacity to generate 222 megawatts of power. A land parcel of 1,500 acres has been allotted in the first phase, while 2,000 acres more will be allotted in the next phase," the Union minister said.

Another project of 170 MW capacity will come up in neighbouring Jalna district, he said.

"Agencies have surveyed the proposed floating solar power generation project at Jayakwadi dam water, and a meeting in this regard will be held later this month," Karad said.

He further said that the Central government has provided Rs 37,000 crore to the state to develop infrastructure for uninterrupted power supply for the city and rural areas in the district.

"We need land at 63 locations in the district to set up sub-station infrastructure, and proposals for land transfer will be sent to various ministries or higher authorities in Mumbai," Dr Karad said. PTI AW ARU