1,500 families evicted from govt land in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam), Jun 24 (PTI) Around 1,500 families who had settled illegally on forest and railway land have been asked to clear the area in Assam's Morigaon district, an official said on Monday.

The families, comprising around 10,000 people, had settled on government land in Silbhanga village in Jagiroad, District Commissioner Devashish Sarma told reporters here.

"A notice was served to the people of the area on June 12 asking them to clear the land within ten days, and most of them have complied," he said.

Some families have children who are appearing for different examinations. They have asked for more time, and "as a humanitarian gesture, we have decided to make arrangements for their stay till the exams are over", Sarma added.

"The administration is keen to ensure the clearance of the land without the use of force or demolition of structures. We held talks with the people, and they have agreed to do so with nearly 80 per cent of them already shifting their belongings from the encroached land," Sarma said.

Sarma visited the area during the day to ensure no untoward incidents took place. Security forces have also been deployed.

''We hope that the people will peacefully clear the area," the district commissioner said.