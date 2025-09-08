1,500 kg firecracker material seized from illegal unit in Greater Noida, 3 held

Noida, Sep 8 (PTI) Police in Greater Noida seized nearly 1,500 kilograms of firecracker material from an illegal factory in Dadri and arrested three persons in connection with the case, officials said on Monday.

The factory, being run out of an under-construction house in Bodaki village under Dadri Police Station limits, was unearthed during a joint operation by local police and intelligence teams, they said.

ADCP (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar told PTI, "On Monday, Dadri police and local intelligence exposed an illegal firecracker factory being operated in Bodaki village. Three persons were arrested from the spot." The arrested men have been identified as Ram Lakhan (33) and Azad (20), both residents of Ghaziabad, and Rajendra (19), a resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to Dadri Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar, the seized items include 1,004 kg of manufactured firecrackers ('anaar'), 100 sacks of tubes for making anars, 53.6 kg of magnesium powder, 74.8 kg of smokeless powder, 68.4 kg of cutting powder, 37.9 kg of TI powder, 29.4 kg of silicate (liquid substance), 28.3 kg of glue, 12.6 kg of W powder, 10 kg of POP powder and 10 kg of Fevicol.

"Besides, equipment used for making firecrackers has also been recovered from the spot," he added.

A case has been registered against the three under section 5/9B of the Explosives Act at Dadri Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.