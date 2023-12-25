1,500 Tabla players set Guinness World Record in Gwalior

#WATCH | Gwalior: More than 1500 tabla players performed simultaneously in the Taal Darbar at Gwalior fort and set a Guinness World Record. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were also present… pic.twitter.com/7p5ofgQeNH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 25, 2023

New Delhi: More than 1500 tabla players performed simultaneously in the Taal Darbar at Gwalior fort and set a Guinness World Record on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the event.