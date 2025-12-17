15,000-km yatra to promote modern agricultural practices concludes in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 17 (PTI) A 15,000-km-long yatra across the country, promoting farm mechanisation and modern agricultural practices among farmers, concluded in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Wednesday, a statement said.

The yatra, taken out from Gujarat's Dwarka by a private firm, traversed across nine states and connected with over 10,000 farmers.

The initiative served as a platform for direct engagement with farmers, showcasing advanced mechanised solutions and spreading awareness about new technologies transforming contemporary agriculture, the organisers STIHL India's marketing director Shobhit Bahel said.

The yatra focused on accelerating mechanisation in Indian agriculture to enhance productivity and reduce dependence on manual labour through innovative, efficient and reliable farming equipment.

Live product demonstrations, interactive sessions with farmers and on-ground knowledge-sharing activities formed the core of the programme throughout the journey. PTI UPL UPL ACD