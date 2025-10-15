15,000 students from 50 schools in Delhi take part in hygiene drive on Global Handwashing Day

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) On the occasion Global Handwashing Day on Wednesday, 15,000 students from 50 schools across Delhi-NCR took part in a large-scale hygiene awareness drive.

The event featured interactive activities, expert-led sessions, and live demonstrations to promote regular handwashing and hygiene among schoolchildren.

The event was organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) under the theme “Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan” (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood), a statement read.

The main celebration was held at The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar and formed part of the broader Illness to Wellness campaign, which focuses on preventive healthcare and community awareness, it said.

The campaign was rolled out simultaneously in over 50 private, public and government schools, including Delhi Public School, East of Kailash; Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar; Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar; and GD Goenka Public School, Bahadurgarh, it further added.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson of the Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said healthy hygiene practices begin at an early age and schools are the ideal setting to shape these habits.

“Germ-free hands can prevent the spread of countless infections, and creating awareness around this is a small step with a big impact,” he said.

Tania Joshi, Principal of The Indian School, said building hygiene awareness among children is not just about cleanliness but about nurturing responsibility and care for oneself and others.

“Such initiatives help students understand that small habits, like washing hands properly, can make a big difference,” she added.

The campaign used experiential learning tools such as live demonstrations and educational videos to make hygiene lessons more relatable and enjoyable. Volunteers from PEFI and the Foundation coordinated student engagement activities, and participants received hygiene kits at the end of the programme, the statement read.

According to the statement, the Illness to Wellness campaign, launched last year, has already reached more than 30,000 students across Delhi-NCR, reinforcing its commitment to building a healthier, more aware generation.