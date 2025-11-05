150th anniversary of Vande Mataram: Mass recital at Maharashtra secretariat on Nov 7

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will launch the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song, Vande Mataram, through mass recitation at Mantralaya on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event, which will be organised at the Trimurti atrium in the state secretariat.

"The event will kick off a year-long celebration across Maharashtra under the 'Sardh Shatabdi Mahotsav' initiative", said Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

He said Vande Mataram, written by poet and philosopher Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, holds immense historical and emotional significance as a symbol of the freedom struggle and patriotism.

The minister justified the state government's directive to all the schools to sing the complete version of 'Vande Mataram' from October 31 to November 7.

A circular to this effect was issued by the School Education Department on October 27.

"The song has the power to instil national pride. As a tribute to the martyrs and to salute the motherland, the state government has issued a circular and ordinance directing educational institutions and government establishments to organise group recitations of Vande Mataram," Lodha told reporters.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed the organisation of events across the country to commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

The Skill Development Department has set up committees at the state and taluka levels to oversee activities including essay competitions, exhibitions, seminars, and elocution contests. Cultural events will also be organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, led by Minister Ashish Shelar. PTI ND NSK