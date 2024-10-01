150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda will be celebrated in grand manner: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) The 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be celebrated along with 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15 in a grand manner, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a workshop on the history of tribal communities in Raipur, Sai pointed out that several great freedom fighters were born in tribal communities.

"This November 15 is the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. In Chhattisgarh too, it will be celebrated in every district commemorating the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," Sai said.

Sai hailed the role of tribal society in fighting for the country, protecting the environment, conserving nature, and worshipping nature with a deep bend of spirituality. He said tribal culture fostered equality among men and women, irrespective of their status.

"Many great heroes like Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, Gaind Singh, and Gundadhur sacrificed their lives", he said.

The art of living should be learned from the tribal society. Social evils like dowry do not exist in tribal communities, the chief minister said.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan to be launched by PM Modi in Jharkhand on Wednesday will benefit more than 5 crore people in 63,000 tribal-dominated villages. PTI TKP NSK