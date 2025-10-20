1,520 police personnel in Jammu region get promotions on Diwali

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) The police authorities on Monday promoted 1,520 personnel across various ranks in the Jammu region on the occasion of Diwali — a festival symbolising hope and new beginnings, officials said.

The promotion orders were issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti.

The promotions encompass multiple ranks across the force, reflecting structured career progression for deserving personnel, an official said.

The promotees include 10 assistant sub-inspectors promoted to sub-inspector, four head constables elevated to assistant sub-inspector, 874 selection grade constables promoted to head constable, and 632 constables elevated to selection grade constable.

These advancements mark an important milestone in the professional journeys of the officers, acknowledging their years of service, tireless efforts, and commitment to upholding the values and reputation of the Jammu Police, the officials said.

The IGP said that through initiatives such as these promotions, the Jammu Zone Police remains committed to nurturing talent, recognising merit, and motivating personnel to continually perform their duties with enthusiasm, professionalism, and a deep sense of civic responsibility.

He encouraged all officers and officials to continue setting benchmarks of excellence in public service, contributing not only to the safety of society but also to the enduring prestige of the Jammu Police.