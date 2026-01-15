155 govt staffers booked for skipping Maharashtra civic poll duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against 155 government employees for allegedly remaining absent from the Maharashtra civic poll duty on Thursday, an official said.

The accused state staffers are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the Marathwada region and its neighbouring areas, Phulambri and Gangapur Panchayat Samiti, he said.

They had been assigned election duty, but the employees neither collected poll materials nor showed up for the job. Despite written orders, these individuals continued to be absent from duty, the official said.

Polling for 29 municipal corporations, including the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body, was held on January 15. Votes will be counted on January 16.

On a complaint by Assistant Commissioner Uday Manwatkar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, the City Chowk police booked 155 state employees under the Representation of the People Act for breach of official duty, he said.