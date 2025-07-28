155 weapons, 1,652 ammunition, explosives recovered from five Manipur hill districts: Police

Imphal, Jul 28 (PTI) Security forces in Manipur recovered 155 firearms and 1,652 rounds of ammunition during multiple operations conducted in the hill districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, Tengnoupal and Chandel districts over the past few days, police said.

The intelligence-based operations by joint teams comprising police, Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles and the army led to the recovery of eight AK series rifles, two INSAS rifles, four carbines, one SLR, eight 9mm pistols, fourteen 12 bore guns, 21 single bore guns, 14 country-made pistols and other rifles, police said.

According to police, 31 pompi (locally-made mortars), 39 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 13 hand grenades, and over 1,600 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Security forces also recovered 15 communication sets and 4 binoculars during the operations.

"These continued intelligence-led operations in the hill districts represent a major accomplishment for Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, army and other security forces in their continued mission to restore peace, uphold public order and safeguard the lives and properties of citizens," police added.

Reaffirming its commitment to foster a peaceful and secure Manipur, police also urged the public to cooperate with police and security forces and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or central control room. PTI COR MNB