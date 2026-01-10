1.56 lakh youth got govt jobs in last 5 years, total to reach 1.60 lakh before polls: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government has recruited 1.56 lakh youth to various departments over the last five years and promised that all the remaining recruitments will be completed by February 10, taking the total to 1.60 lakh.

He said this while distributing appointment letters to 6,347 Grade-III candidates under Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

The entire recruitment drive has remained transparent and litigation-free, with zero high court cases and Assam’s merit-based recruitment model is now being studied by other states across the country, he said.

''This is a reaffirmation of clean governance, integrity in service and commitment to transparency in merit-based recruitment'', he added.

Congratulating the newly appointed candidates, the CM said their appointments through a transparent and merit-based system has been a hallmark, which means that both the employer and employees adhered to fair and transparent methods for the government jobs.

He urged the newly appointed candidates not to indulge in any wrong practices while in government jobs.

Sarma also urged them to act as anti-corruption crusaders and ensure that no one else within the government system engages in corrupt practices.

He also asked them to be humble and benign toward the needs of the poor and weaker sections.

The CM also appealed to the new appointees to develop the spirit of ‘Team Assam’ and help in injecting more positive changes in the state administration.

The CM requested the newly appointed employees to present something to their parents with their first salary and if possible to do something with the 'namghars' (prayer halls) and other institutions of faith in their locality with their subsequent salaries. PTI DG DG MNB