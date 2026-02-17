15,661 human-wildlife conflict cases between 2023 and 2025 in J-K, 32 dead: Govt

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) A total of 15,661 cases of human-wildlife conflict were recorded across J&K between 2023 and 2025, resulting in 32 deaths and 350 injuries, with Jammu district alone accounting for nearly 18 per cent of these incidents.

Forest Minister Javed Rana gave this information in the Assembly on Tuesday in a written reply to a question by National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul.

Sharing district-wise details of the incidents, the minister said that in 2023-24 alone, 9,301 cases were registered, leading to 137 injuries and 18 deaths.

He said that Jammu district reported the highest number of cases at 1,444, followed by Kupwara (1,173), Kishtwar (998), Baramulla (950), Doda (826) and Ramban (756). Kupwara recorded four deaths during the year, while Doda and Anantnag reported three deaths each.

For 2024-25, the government said 6,360 cases have been reported so far, resulting in 213 injuries and 14 deaths, he said.

According to the data, Jammu district again topped the list with 1,341 cases, followed by Ramban (686), Kishtwar (673), Anantnag (637) and Doda (609). Pulwama reported 30 injuries, while Anantnag recorded the highest number of injuries at 34 during the current fiscal.

In terms of fatalities in 2024-25, Doda and Kupwara reported three deaths each, while Anantnag recorded two deaths, the data said.

The minister informed the House that in the Jammu region, the age profile of affected persons ranges between 15 and 60 years, while in the Kashmir region, it ranges from 4 to 70 years.

The government said that Human–Wildlife Conflict (HWC) mitigation measures are being integrated into development planning to ensure long-term coexistence.

Replying to a separate query, the minister said that incidents of human-wildlife conflict have not increased significantly in recent years.

On mitigation measures, Rana said that 42 control rooms have been established across the Union Territory to ensure round-the-clock response to wildlife emergencies. "These control rooms are equipped with tranquilising guns, medicines, capture nets, cages, rescue equipment and vehicles, and are manned by trained personnel".

The government is also conducting awareness programmes and circulating advisories through print, electronic and social media to sensitise the public in wildlife-prone areas, he said.

The minister added that the regular patrolling, surveillance and deployment of quick response teams are also being carried out at identified hotspots, while warning signages and other preventive measures are being installed where required.

"Long-term interventions such as scientific zoning of conflict hotspots, habitat improvement and protection of wildlife corridors are also being undertaken," he said.

The government further informed that several compensation cases are pending for disbursement, with Kupwara (46), Anantnag (41) and Baramulla (28) among the districts with the highest number of pending cases. PTI AB AMJ AMJ