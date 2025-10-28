157 electric buses inducted into BEST fleet; CM says 5,000 such vehicles to be added in phases

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday introduced 157 zero-emission, air-conditioned electric buses into the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet.

Speaking during the programme held at the BEST's depot at Colaba in south Mumbai, Fadnavis said the financial capital of the country is set to get 5,000 such buses in phases.

The introduction of new buses in the BEST fleet is a "moment of joy" for Mumbaikars, he said.

Without strengthening the bus service network, the metro and suburban railway networks cannot be fully augmented, according to him.

Fadnavis also directed BEST general manager to explore innovative ways of generating additional income through non-fare box revenue for the cash-strapped public transport body that provides bus services to Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

"As long as 40 per cent of the total revenue does not come from non-fare box avenues, no public transport service can be self-sustaining," he said.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said that with the induction these electric buses, the city took an important step towards eco-friendly transport system.

"This will provide a more comfortable, clean and pollution-free travel experience to the nearly three lakh passengers of the BEST. This initiative will help keep Mumbai's skies clear...," Shinde said.

He said that during the previous government (led by Uddhav Thackeray), BEST services had deteriorated, but after the Mahayuti alliance came to power, the undertaking received a fresh momentum.

"The previous government turned BEST into waste. But we provided funds worth Rs 3,400 crore, and additional Rs 1,000 crore have been allocated this year," he said.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, senior officials Bhushan Gagrani and Sonia Shetty, along with BEST officials and employees, were present on the occasion.

Of the newly-introduced buses, 122 PMI-make buses are hired on wet lease from Mumbadevi Mobility Private Limited, while the remaining 35 Olectra-make buses are leased from Evey Trans Maharashtra Private Limited.

Both Olectra and PMI buses are already part of the BEST fleet. Of the BEST's approximately 2,660 buses, about 680 are Olectra buses while around 20 are PMI buses. PTI KK NP