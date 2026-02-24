16 arrested, 15 others detained for thrashing three men over child theft suspicion in Odisha

Baripada, Feb 24 (PTI) Police arrested 16 people and detained 15 others for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man and thrashing of two other individuals over suspicion of child lifting at two different areas in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Tuesday.

A mentally challenged man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob over suspicion of child theft in Morada Police Station area on Monday, said Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli on Tuesday.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rescued the man. He was admitted to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"We have registered a murder case in this regard and detained 15 people, and their verification is under progress. Those found to be involved in the murder will be forwarded to court," the SP said.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained until late Tuesday evening, the police said.

A similar incident took place in Baripada Sadar police station area late Monday night, two men were thrashed by some people suspecting the victims as members of a child-lifting gang, Guntupalli said.

"Our police officers immediately rescued the two persons and registered a case. We have arrested 16 people for their involvement in the incident,” he said.

The SP said that the police administration has noticed that people have taken the law into their hands and created problems, suspecting unknown persons as child lifters.

He appealed to the public not to resort to such violence because there is no report of child theft in any part of the district.

Guntupalli advised the citizens to inform the police if any suspected person is found roaming in their locality.