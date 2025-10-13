16 arrested in cybercrime racket running fake BPO, involved in 'digital arrests'

Bengaluru, October 13 (PTI) Police said they have arrested 16 people in connection with a cybercrime racket involved in 'digital arrests' and operating under the guise of a BPO firm.

The police registered a case on their own following raids and subsequent investigation.

According to the FIR, Inspector Harishkumar P M received credible information on October 7 about a fraudulent operation being run at HSR Layout under the name Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the group had recruited around 20-25 young men and women and allegedly provided them with online training to commit cyber fraud.

The accused reportedly conspired with others to contact unsuspecting individuals online, falsely claiming to be officers from police or investigative agencies.

Victims were allegedly threatened with fabricated charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and money laundering laws, and extorted for money under the pretext of "helping" them settle the cases.

Police did not disclose the amount of money extorted.

Following the tip-off, police visited the premises and confirmed that Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd was operating from the location.

Local enquiries revealed that computer systems inside the building were being used to carry out cyber fraud activities.

Police told PTI that this is a clear case of a 'digital arrest'.

Based on these findings, the police launched an investigation to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the organised network.

Digital arrest is a scam that extorts money from victims through fear, deceit, and intimidation. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials, threatening arrest, frozen bank accounts, or passport cancellations to coerce victims into paying a 'fine' or 'security deposit' to avoid legal action. PTI GMS SSK