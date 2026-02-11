16 Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back from Assam

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 16 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been pushed back from the state.

He affirmed that the state government will continue taking swift action against infiltrators.

"Naysayers make NOISE. But for Assam it's the only CHOICE. Today, Assam plays on the front foot, We don't wait endlessly to protect our motherland, we ensure swift action," Sarma said in a post on X.

"16 illegal Bangladeshis have been identified and PUSHED BACK promptly in the wee hours. BYE," he added.

The chief minister, however, did not specify from where the push back was done.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation. PTI SSG SSG ACD