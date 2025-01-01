16 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegally staying in Maharashtra

Mumbai/Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) Maharashtra police have arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Mumbai, Thane and three other districts of the state, officials said.

As part of a special drive, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with the help of local police arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals from Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last four days, an official said.

The accused -- eight males and one female -- got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, he said, adding that police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases last month as part of the special drive, the official said.

In another action, the police in the state's Thane district, raided a godown at Prerna Complex in Mankoli area on Tuesday after receiving a tip and found seven Bangladeshi persons working there.

The accused, in the age group of 26 to 54 years, could not produce any valid documents for staying in India, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The police seized mobile phones and other goods valued at Rs 35,000 from their possession, he said.

An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passports Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, the official said. PTI DC COR GK