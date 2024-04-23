16 candidates in fray in 2 Lok Sabha seats in Goa

Panaji, Apr 23 (PTI) Eight candidates each are in fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa after the withdrawal of nominations, as per the Election Commission data.
In North Goa, the prominent candidates include sitting BJP MP Shripad Naik and former Union minister Ramakant Khalap fielded by the Congress.
In South Goa, the BJP has fielded industrialist Pallavi Dempo, while the Congress has nominated former naval officer Viriato Fernandes.
Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.
Goa, which has two Lok Sabha seats, will vote on May 7 in the third phase of polling.
In North Goa, the BJP has renominated its sitting up Naik, while the Congress has fielded former Union minister Khalap.
Manoj Parab, who heads the fledgling Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), is also contesting the parliamentary poll.
Journalist Milan Vaigankar and Sakharam Naik have been nominated by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Parivar Party, respectively, while three independent candidates are also contesting in the North Goa seat.
In South Goa, the Congress has refused ticket to its sitting MP Francisco Sardinha and fielded Viriato Fernandes.
The BJP has fielded Pallavi Dempo while the RGP has nominated Rubert Pereira.
Medical practitioner Dr Sweta Gaonkar is contesting on the BSP's ticket and Harishchandra Naik has been nominated by the Corruption Abolition Party.
Three others are contesting as independent candidates in the South Goa parliamentary seat. PTI RPS GK