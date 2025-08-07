16 cases registered in Delhi based on complaints on national anti-drug helpline 'MANAS'

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The national anti-drug helpline 'MANAS' launched earlier this year has led to the registration of at least 16 cases and seizure of narcotic substances including heroin, ganja, buprenorphine injections and illicit liquor in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra (MANAS) helpline was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 7th Apex Level NCORD Meeting and has since been integrated under the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

It is accessible via the toll-free number 1933 and an online portal. "From January 11 to August 6, a total of 16 actionable complaints received through the portal were converted into police action across various districts in the city," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said in a statement.

The officer further said that the MANAS portal has become a vital public interface to report drug-related offences anonymously. It is helping police build a community intelligence and take focused action.

Major drug recoveries have been made via complaints lodged on MANAS, police said, adding that heroin or smack weighing more than 180 grams was seized in multiple cases registered at Burari, Bhalswa Dairy, and Nand Nagri.

They also informed that more than 3.7 kilograms of ganja was seized from areas like Anand Parbat, Vivek Vihar, R K Puram and Govindpuri. Buprenorphine and Avil injections were recovered in separate cases in Aman Vihar, Ranhola and Vijay Vihar, while illicit liquor was seized in Ranhola and Karawal Nagar.

Additionally, several cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Excise Act and Gambling Act.

Sharing details, the statement said that in southeast Delhi, three cases were registered based on MANAS inputs, two in Govindpuri and one in Hazrat Nizamuddin.

In the Rohini district, two cases were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Vijay Vihar and Aman Vihar, the outer district saw four cases, three in Ranhola and one each in Bhalswa dairy and north district.

Burari police registered two cases, while southwest district had one case from R K Puram. Two cases were also registered in the northeast district, one each in Karawal Nagar and Nand Nagri. Central Delhi's Anand Parbat and Shahdara's Vivek Vihar police stations each recorded one NDPS Act case based on the portal complaints.