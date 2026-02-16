16 corporators, including 9 from BJP, elected unopposed to Nashik civic body standing committee

Nashik, Feb 16 (PTI) All 16 members of the standing committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation were elected unopposed on Monday, an official said.

These comprise nine from BJP, four from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, two from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and one from the NCP, he added.

The 16 members of the standing committee are Madhuri Bolkar, Nitin Nigal, Pallavi Ganore, Deepali Kulkarni, Indubai Khetade, Aditi Pande, Sarita Sonawane, Jayashree Gaikwad, Machhindra Sanap (all BJP), Mayuri Pawar (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena who registered as Shiv Sena group member), Kiran Gamane, Rahul Dive, Ranjana Borade (Shiv Sena), Yogesh Gadekar and Bharati Tajanpure of Shiv Sena (UBT) and independent Mukesh Shahane who registered as NCP member.

In the January 15 NMC polls, BJP bagged 72 seats, Shiv Sena 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, Congress three and NCP four. PTI COR BNM