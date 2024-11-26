16 Corps GOC visits forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, on Tuesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the operational preparedness.

Advertisment

He lauded the steadfast vigilance and dedication of troops to their duty in guarding the border.

In a post on X, the 16 Corps or White Knight Corps said, "GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Cross Swords Division, visited forward areas along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector." Lieutenant General Sachdeva lauded the troops for their steadfast vigilance and dedication to duty, encouraging all ranks to continue demonstrating professionalism in every operation.

He reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops, the 16 Corps said. PTI AB KVK KVK