16 electrical meters damaged in fire in Thane building

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electrical meter box room of a building in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Wednesday, damaging 16 meters, an official said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the three-storey Dnyaneshwar Smriti Society in Dhokali area. A total of 16 electric meters were damaged, he said.

The fire control room reported it at 4.36 am, the official said, adding the blaze was limited to the electrical meters.

Personnel of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by around 5 am, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR GK