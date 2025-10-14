16 farm animals from cowshed distributed to flood-hit people in Latur

Latur, Oct 14 (PTI) A total of 16 farm animals, including cows and bulls, were distributed to the flood-affected farmers from a cowshed in Latur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The distribution follows the local administration's decision to provide relief to families affected by heavy rains and floods, which severely affected their livelihoods.

As part of the initiative, 16 animals were distributed in Udgir tehsil from the Shri Gorakshan Gaushala at Somnathpur.

Shridhar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry Department, said flood-affected cattle owners should contact their nearest veterinary institution to register for assistance.

"It is heartening to see these shelters extending a helping hand to farmers who have lost their livestock," said district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. PTI COR NSK