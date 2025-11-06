16 fishermen held for trespassing into turtle habitat in Odisha’s Gahirmatha sanctuary

Kendrapara (Odisha), Nov 6 (PTI) Forest department personnel on Thursday arrested 16 fishermen from the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on the charge of illegally fishing within the turtle congregation zone, an official said.

The trawl allegedly used for fishing along the prohibited sanctuary area was also seized by forest patrol teams, he said.

The arrested fishermen, who hail from Bhadrak and Balasore districts, were later remanded to judicial custody, said Assistant Conservator of Forests, Manas Das.

The fishing vessel had trespassed into the prohibited sanctuary zone, violating provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act and marine sanctuary rules, Das said. PTI CORR AAM RBT