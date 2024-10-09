16 held for Akola violence

Akola, Oct 9 (PTI) Police probing the violence in Akola city of Maharashtra have arrested 16 persons and appealed to people to not believe in social media rumours, an official said on Wednesday.

An argument over an auto-rickshaw brushing past a two-wheeler triggered stone pelting between members of two communities on Monday, leading to the torching of three bikes and a three-wheeler.

"Police arrested 16 persons so far. They were produced in the court on October 8. Three accused were remanded to police custody till October 11 and the rest were remanded in judicial custody," said Old City police station incharge Nitin Levarkar.

Police have deployed additional personnel in the sensitive area and the situation is under control now, he said.

Police have appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours and refrain from circulating controversial messages on social media, Levarkar added. PTI COR NSK