16 held for attacking police, officials serving eviction notice: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said 16 people have been arrested at Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati for allegedly attacking police and other officials who had gone to serve eviction notices to encroachers.

He said a permanent police camp is being set up in the area and asserted that all encroachers, who are ‘unknown people’, will be evicted.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma said, "Notice was being served to these ‘unknown people’ when the latter attacked our police and district administration personnel." Sarma maintained that police had gone to serve notice to a section of people in Azara area, which falls under his constituency, when they were attacked.

"Even after 1.5 lakh bighas of land have been evicted in the state, encroachers continue to fight it. If BJP is not there in our state, they will not follow any rules and regulations," he claimed.

He maintained that the illegal settlers are "not indigenous people, but all unknown individuals".

Sarma, who also holds the Home department, said he directed action against the attackers, and about 16 have already been arrested.

"A permanent police camp will be set up there, and law will be tough against encroachers in the tribal belt and block areas," he added. PTI SSG SSG MNB