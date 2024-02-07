16 held for cybercrimes in Assam

Morigaon, Feb 7 (PTI) Sixteen people were arrested for their alleged involvement in cases related to cyber crimes in Assam's Morigaon district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted raids in 22 locations since Tuesday night and arrested the accused, including the mastermind of a gang of cybercriminals, a senior officer said.

Raids were conducted in areas under the jurisdiction of Lahorighat and Moirabari police stations.

The police have seized 33 PAN cards, 30 passbooks of various banks, 39 mobile phones, 107 SIM cards, three laptops, Rs 19,000 in cash and several voter IDs from those arrested during the raids, the officer said.

The mastermind of the gang was arrested by the Morigaon police on December 12, 2022 for being involved in cybercrimes but was later released on bail, the officer said.

Morigaon district is considered a hub for cybercrime, and altogether 156 people have been arrested for such crimes since last year, he added. PTI CORR DG DG BDC