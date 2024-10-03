16, including 4 women, arrested for attacking lekhpals in UP

Farrukhabad (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Sixteen people, including four women, were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly attacking lekhpals (revenue officials), police said.

The police action came after the continued strike of the lekhpal union for the last two days.

According to police, two lekhpals were attacked on September 30 at the Ukhra village in the Nawabganj police station area. The lekhpals had accompanied police officials during demolition of "illegal" constructions, which angered the villagers, police said.

"The arrests were made following proper identification of the accused involved in the matter," Station House Officer (SHO) of Nawabganj Balraj Bhati said.

The lekhpals, however, remain dissatisfied with the police action. They alleged negligence on the part of police and demanded the suspension of SHO Bhati in addition to their other demands.

District president of the lekhpal union, Ajit Agnihotri said, "The strike would continue at district headquarters until our demands are met, including the suspension of SHO Bhati... We have submitted a memorandum to Additional District Magistrate Subhash Chandra Prajapati, reiterating our demands." PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK