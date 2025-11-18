16 judges, 43 magistrates transferred across Delhi district courts

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) In a significant reshuffle, 16 judges and 43 magistrates across Delhi district courts were transferred on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court's registrar general issued the two transfer orders "with immediate effect" for the judges of the Delhi Higher Judicial Services and the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) belonging to the Delhi Judicial Services.

The transferred judges include two posted in the special CBI courts and three in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts.

Among the magistrates, over 30 were transferred from the Negotiable Instruments (NI) digital courts or digital courts dealing with cheque bounce cases.