16 kg hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 16 cr seized from passenger at Lucknow airport

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized nearly 16 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic cannabis from an Indian passenger arriving from Thailand at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Hydroponic cannabis is a high-quality variant cultivated without soil, using nutrient-rich water in controlled environments. It is known to be more potent than regular cannabis and commands a high price in illegal markets.

According to a press statement issued by PIB on Thursday, based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger who landed in Lucknow on flight FD-146 from Thailand on October 6. A detailed examination of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of several vacuum-sealed packets containing a green substance. Field testing confirmed the substance to be cannabis.

Officials said 15.94 kg of hydroponic cannabis was recovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 15.94 crore in the illicit market. The passenger has been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, the statement added.